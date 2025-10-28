A Peek at Farmland Partners's Future Earnings

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Farmland Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

Anticipation surrounds Farmland Partners's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Farmland Partners's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.06 0.17 0.01 EPS Actual 0.03 0.05 0.19 0.03 Price Change % 0.00 0.00 7.00 6.00

Farmland Partners Share Price Analysis

Shares of Farmland Partners were trading at $10.26 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.79%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Farmland Partners visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.