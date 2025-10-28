Earnings Outlook For Urban Edge Props

Urban Edge Props (NYSE:UE) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Urban Edge Props to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20.

The market awaits Urban Edge Props's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.20 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.6% drop in the share price on the following day.

Stock Performance

Shares of Urban Edge Props were trading at $20.51 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Urban Edge Props

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Urban Edge Props.

With 5 analyst ratings, Urban Edge Props has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $22.0, indicating a potential 7.26% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Acadia Realty Trust, Curbline Properties and InvenTrust Properties, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Acadia Realty Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $22.0, suggesting a potential 7.26% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Curbline Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential 28.38% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for InvenTrust Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $32.0, suggesting a potential 56.02% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Acadia Realty Trust, Curbline Properties and InvenTrust Properties, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Urban Edge Props Neutral 7.07% $79.97M 4.50% Acadia Realty Trust Buy 15.29% $69.75M 0.07% Curbline Properties Neutral 47.04% $30.77M 0.54% InvenTrust Properties Neutral 9.09% $51.88M 5.38%

Key Takeaway:

Urban Edge Props is positioned in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth, indicating lower growth compared to peers. In terms of Gross Profit, it is at the top, reflecting strong profitability. However, for Return on Equity, it is positioned in the middle range, suggesting average performance in generating returns for shareholders.

About Urban Edge Props

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust principally focused on the management and development of retail real estate properties in urban communities in the U.S. Having originally been created to hold the majority of Vornado Realty Trust's shopping center businesses, Urban Edge's asset portfolio is mostly composed of shopping centers and malls in terms of total square footage. The company's holdings include necessity and convenience-oriented retailers, such as department stores, grocers, health clubs, and restaurants. Urban Edge's properties are mainly located in the New York City metropolitan region and within the DC to Boston corridor. The company generates nearly all of its revenue through the collection of rent from a large number of tenants.

Financial Milestones: Urban Edge Props's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Urban Edge Props showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.07% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Urban Edge Props's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 50.79%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Urban Edge Props's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.5%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Urban Edge Props's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.75% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Urban Edge Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.28, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Urban Edge Props visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.