Earnings Preview: SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25.

Investors in SiteOne Landscape Supply are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 3.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SiteOne Landscape Supply's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.92 -0.43 -0.24 1.16 EPS Actual 2.86 -0.61 -0.48 0.97 Price Change % -3.00 2.00 3.00 -6.00

Market Performance of SiteOne Landscape Supply's Stock

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply were trading at $124.41 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.83%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on SiteOne Landscape Supply

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $147.0, the consensus suggests a potential 18.16% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of GATX, MSC Industrial Direct Co and Herc Holdings, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for GATX, with an average 1-year price target of $196.5, suggesting a potential 57.95% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for MSC Industrial Direct Co, with an average 1-year price target of $94.5, suggesting a potential 24.04% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Herc Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $144.25, suggesting a potential 15.95% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for GATX, MSC Industrial Direct Co and Herc Holdings, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity SiteOne Landscape Supply Neutral 3.37% $531.40M 8.11% GATX Buy 2.04% $212M 3.05% MSC Industrial Direct Co Outperform 2.72% $394.98M 4.10% Herc Holdings Neutral 12.38% $283M -2.14%

Key Takeaway:

SiteOne Landscape Supply ranks: - Top for Revenue Growth among peers. - Bottom for Gross Profit among peers. - Middle for Return on Equity among peers. Overall, SiteOne Landscape Supply shows strong revenue growth but lower gross profit and return on equity compared to its peers.

Delving into SiteOne Landscape Supply's Background

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc is a supplier of tools and equipment. The company serves various businesses which include wholesale irrigation, outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, grass seeds, and fertilizers, turf protection products, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals mainly in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes irrigation supplies, fertilizer and herbicides, landscape accessories, nursery goods, natural stones and blocks, outdoor lighting and ice melt products and other products.

Financial Insights: SiteOne Landscape Supply

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: SiteOne Landscape Supply's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.37%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.83%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 8.11%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SiteOne Landscape Supply's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.91%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: SiteOne Landscape Supply's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.64, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

