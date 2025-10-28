Uncovering Potential: Reynolds Consumer Prods's Earnings Preview

Reynolds Consumer Prods (NASDAQ:REYN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Reynolds Consumer Prods will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39.

Investors in Reynolds Consumer Prods are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 0.75% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Reynolds Consumer Prods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.23 0.58 0.41 EPS Actual 0.39 0.23 0.58 0.41 Price Change % -1.00 -1.00 -7.00 -3.00

Market Performance of Reynolds Consumer Prods's Stock

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Prods were trading at $23.66 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.41%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Reynolds Consumer Prods

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Reynolds Consumer Prods.

Analysts have provided Reynolds Consumer Prods with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $23.5, suggesting a potential 0.68% downside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Energizer Hldgs, Spectrum Brands Holdings and Clorox, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Energizer Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $29.0, suggesting a potential 22.57% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Spectrum Brands Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $65.0, suggesting a potential 174.73% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Clorox, with an average 1-year price target of $128.7, suggesting a potential 443.96% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Energizer Hldgs, Spectrum Brands Holdings and Clorox, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Reynolds Consumer Prods Neutral 0.86% $226M 3.42% Energizer Hldgs Neutral 3.41% $399.70M 96.81% Spectrum Brands Holdings Buy -10.24% $264.10M 1.05% Clorox Neutral 4.47% $924M 190.80%

Key Takeaway:

Reynolds Consumer Prods ranks in the middle for Consensus. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is at the top for Return on Equity among its peers.

Get to Know Reynolds Consumer Prods Better

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc is a provider of household products. The firm is engaged in the production and sales of cooking products, waste and storage products, and tableware. It operates through four reportable segments namely, Reynolds Cooking and Baking, Hefty Waste and Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. Reynolds Cooking and Baking segment produce branded and store brand aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags and slow cooker liners.

Financial Milestones: Reynolds Consumer Prods's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Reynolds Consumer Prods's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.86%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Reynolds Consumer Prods's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.78%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.42%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Reynolds Consumer Prods's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Reynolds Consumer Prods's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.81.

