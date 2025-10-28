What's Next: Gildan Activewear's Earnings Preview

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Gildan Activewear to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98.

The announcement from Gildan Activewear is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.31% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Gildan Activewear's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.95 0.57 0.81 1.17 EPS Actual 0.97 0.59 0.83 0.85 Price Change % 1.00 8.00 2.00 2.00

Market Performance of Gildan Activewear's Stock

Shares of Gildan Activewear were trading at $61.02 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.