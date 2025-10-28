A Preview Of Etsy's Earnings

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Etsy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52.

The market awaits Etsy's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.26, leading to a 5.99% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Etsy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.51 0.47 0.94 0.55 EPS Actual 0.25 0.46 1.03 0.45 Price Change % -6.00 -2.00 0.00 7.00

Market Performance of Etsy's Stock

Shares of Etsy were trading at $75.56 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 55.49%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Etsy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.