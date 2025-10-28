Preview: Brinker International's Earnings

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Brinker International to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76.

The market awaits Brinker International's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 0.44% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Brinker International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 2.45 2.57 1.86 0.68 EPS Actual 2.49 2.66 2.80 0.95 Price Change % 0.00 -2.00 2.00 -1.00

Performance of Brinker International Shares

Shares of Brinker International were trading at $126.19 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Brinker International

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Brinker International.

Brinker International has received a total of 19 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $171.05, the consensus suggests a potential 35.55% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Shake Shack, Cava Group and Dutch Bros, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Shake Shack, with an average 1-year price target of $120.33, suggesting a potential 4.64% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cava Group, with an average 1-year price target of $84.5, suggesting a potential 33.04% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Dutch Bros, with an average 1-year price target of $80.43, suggesting a potential 36.26% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Shake Shack, Cava Group and Dutch Bros are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Brinker International Neutral 21.00% $271.20M 33.97% Shake Shack Neutral 12.63% $171.79M 3.55% Cava Group Neutral 20.18% $74.68M 2.49% Dutch Bros Outperform 27.97% $120.04M 4.15%

Key Takeaway:

Brinker International ranks highest in Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

About Brinker International

Brinker International Inc operates casual dining restaurants under the brand's Chili Grill and Bar (Chili's) and Maggiano's Little Italy (Maggiano's). Chili's falls in the Bar and Grill category of casual dining. Its menu features Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex favorites including signature items such as slow-smoked baby back ribs, craft burgers, fajitas, and bottomless chips and salsa paired with tableside guacamole. Maggiano's is an Italian restaurant brand with a full lunch and dinner menu offering chef-prepared, such as appetizers, chicken, seafood, veal and prime steaks, and desserts. The company generates maximum revenue from Chili's segment.

Brinker International: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Brinker International displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.0%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Brinker International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brinker International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 33.97%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brinker International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.08%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.57, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Brinker International visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.