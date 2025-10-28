Insights into Antero Midstream's Upcoming Earnings

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Antero Midstream to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28.

Investors in Antero Midstream are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 7.06% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Antero Midstream's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.30 0.27 0.23 EPS Actual 0.29 0.28 0.26 0.23 Price Change % 7.00 2.00 6.00 -4.00

Performance of Antero Midstream Shares

Shares of Antero Midstream were trading at $17.7 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Antero Midstream

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Antero Midstream.

With 3 analyst ratings, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $18.5, indicating a potential 4.52% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of DT Midstream, South Bow and Frontline, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for DT Midstream, with an average 1-year price target of $117.62, suggesting a potential 564.52% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for South Bow, with an average 1-year price target of $27.5, suggesting a potential 55.37% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Frontline, with an average 1-year price target of $27.0, suggesting a potential 52.54% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for DT Midstream, South Bow and Frontline, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Antero Midstream Neutral 12.41% $208.99M 5.96% DT Midstream Buy 26.64% $246M 2.30% South Bow Neutral -5.42% $382M 3.67% Frontline Buy -13.66% $143.53M 3.30%

Key Takeaway:

Antero Midstream ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. It is at the bottom for gross profit. It is at the top for return on equity.

Delving into Antero Midstream's Background

Antero Midstream Corp is a midstream company that owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets that service Antero Resources' production and completion activity in the Appalachian Basin located in West Virginia and Ohio. The company has two operating segments; the Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio and the Water Handling segment includes two independent systems that deliver water from sources including the Ohio River, local reservoirs and several regional waterways. It derives a majority of its revenue from the Gathering and Processing segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Antero Midstream

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Antero Midstream displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.41%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Antero Midstream's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 38.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.96%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Antero Midstream's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.17%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.45.

To track all earnings releases for Antero Midstream visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.