A Peek at TransMedics Gr's Future Earnings

TransMedics Gr (NASDAQ:TMDX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that TransMedics Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36.

TransMedics Gr bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.47, leading to a 10.46% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at TransMedics Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.24 0.16 0.30 EPS Actual 0.92 0.70 0.19 0.12 Price Change % 10.00 20.00 6.00 -30.00

Market Performance of TransMedics Gr's Stock

Shares of TransMedics Gr were trading at $132.45 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 59.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on TransMedics Gr

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on TransMedics Gr.

TransMedics Gr has received a total of 6 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $138.0, the consensus suggests a potential 4.19% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Glaukos, Envista Holdings and iRhythm Technologies, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Glaukos, with an average 1-year price target of $111.67, suggesting a potential 15.69% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Envista Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $19.6, suggesting a potential 85.2% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for iRhythm Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $190.27, suggesting a potential 43.65% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Glaukos, Envista Holdings and iRhythm Technologies, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity TransMedics Group Buy 37.68% $96.59M 11.95% Glaukos Buy 29.71% $97.22M -2.57% Envista Holdings Neutral 7.74% $369.90M 0.85% iRhythm Technologies Buy 26.10% $132.86M -14.94%

Key Takeaway:

TransMedics Group ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About TransMedics Gr

TransMedics Group Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. It has developed the Organ Care System(OCS) to comprehensively address the limitations of cold storage. The OCS is a portable organ perfusion, optimization and monitoring system that utilizes technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. The Company has developed and is commercializing a proprietary system to preserve and deliver human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Key Indicators: TransMedics Gr's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: TransMedics Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 37.68%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: TransMedics Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 22.18% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): TransMedics Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.95%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): TransMedics Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.04%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: TransMedics Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.63, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for TransMedics Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.