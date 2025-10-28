Insights Ahead: Independence Realty Trust's Quarterly Earnings

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Independence Realty Trust to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

Anticipation surrounds Independence Realty Trust's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.17, leading to a 2.1% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Independence Realty Trust's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.28 0.32 0.29 EPS Actual 0.28 0.27 0.32 0.29 Price Change % -2.00 -1.00 2.00 -1.00

Tracking Independence Realty Trust's Stock Performance

Shares of Independence Realty Trust were trading at $16.16 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.81%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Independence Realty Trust

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Independence Realty Trust.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Independence Realty Trust, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $21.33, suggesting a potential 31.99% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Elme, Center and Apartment Inv & Mgmt, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Elme, with an average 1-year price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential 21.6% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Center, with an average 1-year price target of $61.0, suggesting a potential 277.48% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Apartment Inv & Mgmt, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, suggesting a potential 38.12% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Elme, Center and Apartment Inv & Mgmt are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Independence Realty Trust Buy 2.39% $93.54M 0.23% Elme Neutral 0.01% $37.18M -12.64% Center Neutral 5.39% $39.62M -2.16% Apartment Inv & Mgmt Outperform 3.15% $29.57M -19.10%

Key Takeaway:

Independence Realty Trust ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Discovering Independence Realty Trust: A Closer Look

Independence Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It owns and operates multifamily apartment properties, across non-gateway U.S markets, including Louisville, Memphis, Atlanta, and Raleigh. The company is focused on gaining scale within key amenity-rich submarkets that offer school districts, retail, and various employment centers.

Financial Milestones: Independence Realty Trust's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Independence Realty Trust showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.39% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Independence Realty Trust's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.96%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Independence Realty Trust's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.23%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Independence Realty Trust's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.13% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.66.

