An Overview of Tenable Holdings's Earnings

Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Tenable Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23.

Anticipation surrounds Tenable Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 2.88% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Tenable Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.28 0.34 0.30 EPS Actual 0.34 0.36 0.41 0.32 Price Change % -3.00 -9.00 -8.00 -4.00

Performance of Tenable Holdings Shares

Shares of Tenable Holdings were trading at $30.15 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Tenable Holdings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Tenable Holdings.

Analysts have provided Tenable Holdings with 11 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $38.27, suggesting a potential 26.93% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of OneStream, BlackBerry and Qualys, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for OneStream, with an average 1-year price target of $26.4, suggesting a potential 12.44% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for BlackBerry, with an average 1-year price target of $4.92, suggesting a potential 83.68% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Qualys, with an average 1-year price target of $140.29, suggesting a potential 365.31% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for OneStream, BlackBerry and Qualys, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Tenable Holdings Neutral 11.78% $192.86M -4.01% OneStream Outperform 25.61% $101.20M -4.23% BlackBerry Neutral 2.69% $96.60M 1.83% Qualys Neutral 10.32% $135.19M 9.40%

Key Takeaway:

Tenable Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Tenable Holdings Better

Founded in 2002, Tenable is a cybersecurity company that began providing vulnerability management solutions under its Nessus software. In recent years, Tenable has expanded its portfolio to provide a broader range of exposure management modules. Solutions include cloud security and compliance, active directory management, operational technology security and advanced vulnerability analytics. The Maryland-based company went public in 2018.

Tenable Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Tenable Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.78%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Tenable Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.95%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tenable Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.01%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tenable Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.88%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.19, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

