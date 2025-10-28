Preview: Vita Coco's Earnings

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Vita Coco to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32.

The announcement from Vita Coco is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 4.13% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Vita Coco's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.22 0.08 0.26 EPS Actual 0.38 0.31 0.06 0.32 Price Change % -4.00 1.00 -4.00 0.00

Vita Coco Share Price Analysis

Shares of Vita Coco were trading at $40.98 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Vita Coco

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Vita Coco.

A total of 7 analyst ratings have been received for Vita Coco, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $43.14, suggesting a potential 5.27% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and National Beverage, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Sell trajectory for National Beverage, with an average 1-year price target of $39.5, suggesting a potential 3.61% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and National Beverage are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Vita Coco Neutral 17.10% $61.27M 7.97% National Beverage Sell 0.32% $125.46M 11.77%

Key Takeaway:

Vita Coco ranks higher than its peer in terms of revenue growth and gross profit, indicating stronger financial performance in these areas. However, its return on equity is lower compared to the peer. Overall, Vita Coco is positioned in the middle when compared to its peer based on the provided metrics.

Discovering Vita Coco: A Closer Look

The Vita Coco Co Inc is a plant-based functional hydration platform. Its products include Vita Coco Coconut Water, Private Label including coconut water and oil, and Other including Runa, Ever & Ever, and PWR LIFT product offerings, Vita Coco product extensions beyond coconut water, such as Vita Coco Sparkling, coconut milk products, and others. The company has two segments: The Americas segment which comprises of operations in the U.S. and Canada; and The International segment that comprises of operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific regions. The Americas segment derives maximum revenue. Geographical presence of the company is in United States, United Kingdom and All other countries.

Vita Coco's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Vita Coco displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 17.1%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Vita Coco's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.57% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vita Coco's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.97%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vita Coco's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.69%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, Vita Coco adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

