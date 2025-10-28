Insights into The Chefs' Warehouse's Upcoming Earnings

The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect The Chefs' Warehouse to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42.

Investors in The Chefs' Warehouse are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.06, leading to a 2.45% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at The Chefs' Warehouse's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.19 0.51 0.34 EPS Actual 0.52 0.25 0.55 0.36 Price Change % 2.00 1.00 6.00 2.00

Stock Performance

Shares of The Chefs' Warehouse were trading at $58.33 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 48.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on The Chefs' Warehouse

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on The Chefs' Warehouse.

The consensus rating for The Chefs' Warehouse is Buy, derived from 5 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $74.4 implies a potential 27.55% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of United Natural Foods, Performance Food Group and US Foods Holdings, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for United Natural Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $39.57, suggesting a potential 32.16% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Performance Food Group, with an average 1-year price target of $118.75, suggesting a potential 103.58% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for US Foods Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $88.75, suggesting a potential 52.15% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for United Natural Foods, Performance Food Group and US Foods Holdings, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity The Chefs' Warehouse Buy 8.40% $254.34M 3.86% United Natural Foods Neutral -5.63% $1.03B -5.48% Performance Food Group Outperform 11.52% $2.00B 2.99% US Foods Holdings Outperform 3.84% $1.78B 4.85%

Key Takeaway:

The Chefs' Warehouse ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse Inc is a specialty food distributor in metropolitan areas across the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio is comprised of imported and local specialty food products such as cheese, cooking oils, chocolates, dried food, baking products, meats, and other food products. It operates via one reporting segment called Food Product Distribution. Operations are concentrated on the east, midwest, and west coasts of the U.S. The company provides service to restaurants, clubs, hotels, caterers, schools, bakeries, casinos, and specialty food stores.

A Deep Dive into The Chefs' Warehouse's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, The Chefs' Warehouse showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.4% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The Chefs' Warehouse's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.05%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The Chefs' Warehouse's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.86%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The Chefs' Warehouse's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.13%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.67.

To track all earnings releases for The Chefs' Warehouse visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.