A Glimpse of WEX's Earnings Potential

WEX (NYSE:WEX) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect WEX to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.18.

WEX bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.48 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.55% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at WEX's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 3.47 3.40 3.55 4.42 EPS Actual 3.95 3.51 3.57 4.35 Price Change % 7.00 -7.00 -19.00 -1.00

WEX Share Price Analysis

Shares of WEX were trading at $160.92 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.45%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on WEX

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding WEX.

The consensus rating for WEX is Outperform, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $191.0 implies a potential 18.69% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of StoneCo, Shift4 Payments and DLocal, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for StoneCo, with an average 1-year price target of $22.0, suggesting a potential 86.33% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Shift4 Payments, with an average 1-year price target of $103.31, suggesting a potential 35.8% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for DLocal, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 90.68% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for StoneCo, Shift4 Payments and DLocal, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity WEX Outperform -2.06% $386.80M 7.61% StoneCo Buy 17.55% $2.44B 5.25% Shift4 Payments Neutral 16.83% $292.50M 3.44% DLocal Buy 49.73% $98.89M 8.62%

Key Takeaway:

WEX ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. WEX is at the top for Return on Equity.

Discovering WEX: A Closer Look

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The company operates three business segments: Mobility, Benefits, and Corporate Payments. Mobility segment, the top segment by revenue, provides fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services for commercial and government fleets. The Corporate Payments segment offers business-to-business payment processing and transaction monitoring services. The Benefits segment generates revenue from healthcare payment products and its consumer-directed software platform. The company's prime end market is the United States of America.

WEX: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, WEX faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.06% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: WEX's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.32%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 7.61%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): WEX's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.48%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: WEX's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 5.56. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for WEX visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.