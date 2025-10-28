A Glimpse of Magnolia Oil & Gas's Earnings Potential

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41.

The announcement from Magnolia Oil & Gas is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Magnolia Oil & Gas's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.53 0.45 0.48 EPS Actual 0.41 0.54 0.49 0.53 Price Change % -2.00 3.00 2.00 -1.00

Market Performance of Magnolia Oil & Gas's Stock

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas were trading at $23.2 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.23%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Magnolia Oil & Gas

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Magnolia Oil & Gas.

The consensus rating for Magnolia Oil & Gas is Neutral, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $27.0, there's a potential 16.38% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Murphy Oil, CNX Resources and California Resources, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Murphy Oil, with an average 1-year price target of $27.9, suggesting a potential 20.26% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CNX Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $31.14, suggesting a potential 34.22% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for California Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $64.56, suggesting a potential 178.28% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Murphy Oil, CNX Resources and California Resources, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Magnolia Oil & Gas Neutral -5.27% $151.82M 3.98% Murphy Oil Neutral -14.72% $154.12M 0.43% CNX Resources Neutral 76.12% $246.43M 11.00% California Resources Buy 63.53% $347M 4.97%

Key Takeaway:

In terms of consensus, Magnolia Oil & Gas is in the middle compared to its peers. For revenue growth, it is at the bottom. Regarding gross profit, it is also at the bottom. When it comes to return on equity, Magnolia Oil & Gas is in the middle among its peers.

All You Need to Know About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid (NGL) reserves. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas, where the Company targets the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Its objective is to generate stock market value over the long term through consistent organic production growth, high full-cycle operating margins, and an efficient capital program with short economic paybacks. The company's operating segment is acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties located in the United States.

Magnolia Oil & Gas: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Magnolia Oil & Gas's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.27%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Magnolia Oil & Gas's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 24.18% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Magnolia Oil & Gas's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.98%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Magnolia Oil & Gas's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.69%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, Magnolia Oil & Gas adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

