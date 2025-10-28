A Preview Of MGM Resorts Intl's Earnings

MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect MGM Resorts Intl to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33.

Investors in MGM Resorts Intl are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.24 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.78% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at MGM Resorts Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.46 0.34 0.61 EPS Actual 0.79 0.69 0.45 0.54 Price Change % -4.00 -2.00 17.00 -11.00

Market Performance of MGM Resorts Intl's Stock

Shares of MGM Resorts Intl were trading at $32.91 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on MGM Resorts Intl

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding MGM Resorts Intl.

The consensus rating for MGM Resorts Intl is Neutral, derived from 11 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $47.73 implies a potential 45.03% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sportradar Gr, Churchill Downs and Light & Wonder, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Sportradar Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $35.0, suggesting a potential 6.35% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Churchill Downs, with an average 1-year price target of $134.75, suggesting a potential 309.45% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Light & Wonder, with an average 1-year price target of $96.25, suggesting a potential 192.46% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Sportradar Gr, Churchill Downs and Light & Wonder are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity MGM Resorts International Neutral 1.79% $1.96B 1.68% Sportradar Gr Buy 14.14% $175.71M 5.11% Churchill Downs Outperform 8.67% $204.30M 3.67% Light & Wonder Neutral -1.10% $590M 14.37%

Key Takeaway:

MGM Resorts Intl ranks in the middle for Consensus. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. It ranks at the top for Gross Profit. It ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind MGM Resorts Intl

MGM Resorts is the largest resort operator on the Las Vegas Strip with 37,000 guest rooms and suites, representing about one fourth of all units in the market. The company's Vegas properties include MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, Luxor, New York-New York, and Bellagio. The Strip contributed approximately 59% of total EBITDAR in 2024. MGM also owns US regional assets, which represented a low 20s share of 2024 EBITDAR (MGM's Macao EBITDAR was 21% of the total in 2024). MGM's US sports and i-gaming operations are currently a high-single-digit percentage of its total revenue. The company also operates the 56%-owned MGM China casinos with a new property that opened on the Cotai Strip in early 2018. We estimate MGM will open a resort in Japan in 2030.

Key Indicators: MGM Resorts Intl's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining MGM Resorts Intl's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.79% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MGM Resorts Intl's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.11%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MGM Resorts Intl's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.68% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MGM Resorts Intl's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: MGM Resorts Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 10.5, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

