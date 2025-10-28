Dana Earnings Preview

Dana (NYSE:DAN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Dana to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30.

Investors in Dana are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.50, which was followed by a 4.77% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dana's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.16 0.09 0.23 EPS Actual -0.11 0.13 0.25 0.12 Price Change % 5.00 3.00 -4.00 -9.00

Performance of Dana Shares

Shares of Dana were trading at $19.79 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 138.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Dana

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Dana.

Analysts have provided Dana with 6 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $23.5, suggesting a potential 18.75% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Visteon, LCI Industries and Phinia, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Visteon, with an average 1-year price target of $134.56, suggesting a potential 579.94% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for LCI Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $88.0, suggesting a potential 344.67% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Phinia, with an average 1-year price target of $58.0, suggesting a potential 193.08% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Visteon, LCI Industries and Phinia, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Dana Neutral -5.47% $138M 2.09% Visteon Buy -6.43% $131M 3.92% LCI Industries Neutral 5.00% $270.02M 4.19% Phinia Neutral 2.53% $197M 2.91%

Key Takeaway:

Dana is at the bottom for Revenue Growth with -5.47%. Dana is at the bottom for Gross Profit with $138M. Dana is at the bottom for Return on Equity with 2.09%.

Delving into Dana's Background

Dana Inc is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company has four operating segments: Light Vehicles, Power Technologies, Commercial Vehicle, and Off-Highway. The Light Vehicles segment generates the majority portion of revenue by providing products to support light vehicle OEMs. Its products are designed for light trucks, SUVs, CUVs, vans, and passenger cars.

Understanding the Numbers: Dana's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Dana's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.47% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Dana's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.4% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dana's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.09%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dana's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Dana's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.82, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

