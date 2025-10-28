Examining the Future: Sprouts Farmers Market's Earnings Outlook

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Sprouts Farmers Market will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.12, leading to a 4.13% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Sprouts Farmers Market's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.23 1.55 0.73 0.77 EPS Actual 1.35 1.81 0.79 0.91 Price Change % -4.00 0.00 -16.00 8.00

Sprouts Farmers Market Share Price Analysis

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market were trading at $106.8 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Sprouts Farmers Market

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market has received a total of 16 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $165.19, the consensus suggests a potential 54.67% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Albertsons Companies, Maplebear and BBB Foods, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Albertsons Companies, with an average 1-year price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential 77.22% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Maplebear, with an average 1-year price target of $54.65, suggesting a potential 48.83% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for BBB Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $39.0, suggesting a potential 63.48% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Albertsons Companies, Maplebear and BBB Foods are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sprouts Farmers Market Outperform 17.27% $862.60M 10.11% Albertsons Companies Outperform 1.96% $5.11B 5.35% Maplebear Neutral 11.06% $678M 3.52% BBB Foods Outperform 38.27% $3.04B -6.90%

Key Takeaway:

Sprouts Farmers Market ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc offers a specialty grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspire wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment products paired with purpose-driven people. The company continues to bring products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based, and gluten-free. It approximately has 407 stores in nearly 23 states. The Company has one operating segment that is healthy grocery stores.

Breaking Down Sprouts Farmers Market's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Sprouts Farmers Market's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 17.27%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Sprouts Farmers Market's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sprouts Farmers Market's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.11%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sprouts Farmers Market's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.56% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Sprouts Farmers Market's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.29.

