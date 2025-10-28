Ionis Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.14.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.69, leading to a 0.9% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Ionis Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.16 -1.03 -0.84 -1.16 EPS Actual 0.85 -0.93 -0.43 -0.72 Price Change % -1.00 3.00 3.00 -1.00

Market Performance of Ionis Pharmaceuticals's Stock

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals were trading at $72.99 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 86.53%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The consensus rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals is Buy, based on 31 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $74.32, there's a potential 1.82% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Exact Sciences, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Exact Sciences, with an average 1-year price target of $63.73, suggesting a potential 12.69% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Exact Sciences, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ionis Pharmaceuticals Buy 100.69% $447.90M 22.31% Exact Sciences Outperform 15.99% $562.45M -0.05%

Key Takeaway:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ranks higher than its peer in terms of Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating strong financial performance. However, it lags behind in terms of Return on Equity. Overall, Ionis Pharmaceuticals is positioned favorably compared to its peer based on the provided metrics.

Discovering Ionis Pharmaceuticals: A Closer Look

Ionis Pharmaceuticals is the leading developer of antisense technology to discover and develop novel drugs. Its broad clinical and preclinical pipeline targets a wide variety of diseases, with an emphasis on cardiovascular, metabolic, neurological, and rare diseases. Ionis and Biogen brought Spinraza to market in 2016 as a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, and Biogen launched ALS drug Qalsody in 2023. Ionis brought two additional drugs to market via its cardiovascular-focused subsidiary Akcea, including ATTR amyloidosis drug Tegsedi (2018) and cardiology drug Waylivra (Europe, 2019). Ionis and AstraZeneca launched polyneuropathy drug Wainua in 2024. Ionis received FDA approval in 2024 for Tryngolza for a rare high-triglyceride syndrome, marking its first independent launch.

Understanding the Numbers: Ionis Pharmaceuticals's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Ionis Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 100.69% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ionis Pharmaceuticals's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 27.33%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ionis Pharmaceuticals's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 22.31%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ionis Pharmaceuticals's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.26%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.25, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

