Insights Ahead: Smurfit WestRock's Quarterly Earnings

Smurfit WestRock (NYSE:SW) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Smurfit WestRock to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71.

The announcement from Smurfit WestRock is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.13, leading to a 6.29% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Smurfit WestRock's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.69 0.59 0.76 EPS Actual 0.45 0.73 0.28 -0.30 Price Change % -6.00 2.00 6.00 3.00

Smurfit WestRock Share Price Analysis

Shares of Smurfit WestRock were trading at $43.4 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Smurfit WestRock

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Smurfit WestRock.

The consensus rating for Smurfit WestRock is Buy, derived from 6 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $54.33 implies a potential 25.18% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of International Paper, Amcor and Avery Dennison, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for International Paper, with an average 1-year price target of $52.6, suggesting a potential 21.2% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Amcor, with an average 1-year price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential 77.72% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Avery Dennison, with an average 1-year price target of $194.8, suggesting a potential 348.85% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for International Paper, Amcor and Avery Dennison are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Smurfit WestRock Buy 167.43% $1.51B -0.15% International Paper Buy 42.94% $1.89B 0.41% Amcor Outperform 43.76% $895M -0.50% Avery Dennison Buy -0.23% $639.10M 7.54%

Key Takeaway:

Smurfit WestRock ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Smurfit WestRock

Smurfit WestRock manufactures corrugated packaging and consumer packaging, such as folding cartons and paperboard. After the merger of Smurfit Kappa and WestRock in summer 2024, Smurfit WestRock became the largest producer of containerboard in the world, with substantial operations in North America, South America, and Europe.

Smurfit WestRock: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Smurfit WestRock's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 167.43% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Smurfit WestRock's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.35%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Smurfit WestRock's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Smurfit WestRock's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.06%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Smurfit WestRock's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.78, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Smurfit WestRock visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.