Preview: Carvana's Earnings

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Carvana will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32.

The announcement from Carvana is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.16, leading to a 16.96% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Carvana's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.12 0.75 0.32 0.25 EPS Actual 1.28 1.51 0.56 0.64 Price Change % 17.00 10.00 -12.00 19.00

Performance of Carvana Shares

Shares of Carvana were trading at $355.15 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 76.98%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Carvana

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Carvana.

The consensus rating for Carvana is Outperform, derived from 17 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $446.76 implies a potential 25.79% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Penske Automotive Group, Lithia Motors and Murphy USA, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Penske Automotive Group, with an average 1-year price target of $188.2, suggesting a potential 47.01% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Lithia Motors, with an average 1-year price target of $361.78, suggesting a potential 1.87% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Murphy USA, with an average 1-year price target of $435.0, suggesting a potential 22.48% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Penske Automotive Group, Lithia Motors and Murphy USA, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Carvana Outperform 41.94% $1.06B 11.32% Penske Automotive Group Buy -0.45% $1.30B 4.54% Lithia Motors Buy 0.97% $1.49B 3.15% Murphy USA Outperform -8.19% $612.10M 21.32%

Key Takeaway:

Carvana ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales. This drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

Key Indicators: Carvana's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Carvana's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 41.94%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Carvana's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.78%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.32%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carvana's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.01%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Carvana's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 3.53, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

