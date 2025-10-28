A Look at Sun Communities's Upcoming Earnings Report

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Sun Communities will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56.

Sun Communities bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.68, leading to a 6.37% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Sun Communities's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.08 1.14 1.39 2.51 EPS Actual 1.76 1.26 1.41 2.34 Price Change % 6.00 -4.00 -1.00 -6.00

Performance of Sun Communities Shares

Shares of Sun Communities were trading at $124.47 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.81%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Sun Communities

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Sun Communities.

Sun Communities has received a total of 5 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $137.6, the consensus suggests a potential 10.55% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Invitation Homes, American Homes 4 Rent and Equity Lifestyle Props, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Invitation Homes, with an average 1-year price target of $34.1, suggesting a potential 72.6% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for American Homes 4 Rent, with an average 1-year price target of $38.14, suggesting a potential 69.36% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Equity Lifestyle Props, with an average 1-year price target of $65.25, suggesting a potential 47.58% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Invitation Homes, American Homes 4 Rent and Equity Lifestyle Props, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sun Communities Neutral 2.69% $310.10M 17.77% Invitation Homes Outperform 4.28% $401.29M 1.45% American Homes 4 Rent Outperform 8.03% $263.00M 1.47% Equity Lifestyle Props Buy 0.21% $185.69M 5.58%

Key Takeaway:

Sun Communities is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth. It ranks at the top for gross profit. However, it is at the bottom for return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Sun Communities

Sun Communities is a residential REIT that focuses on owning manufactured housing and residential vehicle communities. The company currently owns a portfolio of 501 properties, which includes 337 manufactured housing communities and 164 residential vehicle communities. Sun targets owning properties that are desirable as second homes or vacation properties with nearly 50% of the portfolio located in either Florida or Michigan near major bodies of water.

A Deep Dive into Sun Communities's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Sun Communities showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.69% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 209.82%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sun Communities's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 17.77%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 8.53%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Sun Communities's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.58, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

