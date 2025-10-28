A Peek at Garmin's Future Earnings

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Garmin will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99.

The market awaits Garmin's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.25, leading to a 1.23% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Garmin's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.92 1.67 2.03 1.44 EPS Actual 2.17 1.61 2.41 1.99 Price Change % -1.00 0.00 -5.00 -3.00

Garmin Share Price Analysis

Shares of Garmin were trading at $251.42 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.39%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Garmin

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Garmin.

The consensus rating for Garmin is Underperform, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $212.75 implies a potential 15.38% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sonos and Universal Electronics, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Sonos, with an average 1-year price target of $17.0, suggesting a potential 93.24% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Universal Electronics, with an average 1-year price target of $5.0, suggesting a potential 98.01% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Sonos and Universal Electronics, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Garmin Underperform 20.44% $1.07B 4.92% Sonos Buy -13.19% $149.72M -0.86% Universal Electronics Neutral 7.97% $29.20M -1.92%

Key Takeaway:

Garmin ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom in terms of Gross Profit. The company is also at the bottom in terms of Return on Equity.

About Garmin

Garmin produces GPS-enabled hardware and software for five sectors: fitness, outdoors, automotive, aviation, and marine. Garmin has built a strong reputation for durable, high-precision devices through a vertically integrated design and manufacturing approach. The company's product lines include smartwatches, fitness trackers, communication equipment, and a comprehensive suite of systems for marine and aviation navigation. Garmin operates globally, with its business focused primarily on North America and Europe.

A Deep Dive into Garmin's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Garmin displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.44%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Garmin's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 22.09%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Garmin's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.92%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Garmin's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.99%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

To track all earnings releases for Garmin visit their earnings calendar on our site.

