Preview: Dayforce's Earnings

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Dayforce to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47.

Anticipation surrounds Dayforce's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.17, leading to a 1.12% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Dayforce's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.54 0.45 0.43 EPS Actual 0.61 0.58 0.60 0.47 Price Change % -1.00 7.00 0.00 1.00

Dayforce Share Price Analysis

Shares of Dayforce were trading at $68.45 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.33%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Dayforce

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Dayforce.

The consensus rating for Dayforce is Neutral, based on 10 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $70.6, there's a potential 3.14% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Paycom Software, Paylocity Holding and Robert Half, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Paycom Software, with an average 1-year price target of $255.11, suggesting a potential 272.7% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Paylocity Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $208.57, suggesting a potential 204.7% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Robert Half, with an average 1-year price target of $34.2, suggesting a potential 50.04% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Paycom Software, Paylocity Holding and Robert Half are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Dayforce Neutral 9.78% $238.10M 0.80% Paycom Software Neutral 10.54% $396.10M 5.09% Paylocity Holding Neutral 12.16% $271.87M 3.98% Robert Half Neutral -1.11% $509.47M 3.30%

Key Takeaway:

Dayforce ranks in the middle for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth. It is at the top for Gross Profit. It is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

About Dayforce

Dayforce is a global technology company providing cloud-based human capital management solutions for large businesses looking to manage their payroll, tax, benefits, and talent intelligence. The company primarily services customers in the US with its flagship Dayforce platform but also services customers in select European countries as well as Australia and New Zealand. Dayforce services the Canadian HCM market with its Powerpay platform that specifically targets customers with less than 100 employees. As of fiscal 2024, the Dayforce platform accounted for almost 80% of companywide revenue and had 6,876 clients representing approximately 7.62 million employees.

Understanding the Numbers: Dayforce's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Dayforce's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.78%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dayforce's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.58%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dayforce's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dayforce's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Dayforce's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.45.

To track all earnings releases for Dayforce visit their earnings calendar on our site.

