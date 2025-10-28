A Peek at AvalonBay Communities's Future Earnings

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate AvalonBay Communities to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02.

The market awaits AvalonBay Communities's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.92, leading to a 5.11% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at AvalonBay Communities's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.90 2.80 2.83 2.71 EPS Actual 2.82 2.83 2.80 2.74 Price Change % -5.00 0.00 -1.00 4.00

AvalonBay Communities Share Price Analysis

Shares of AvalonBay Communities were trading at $188.37 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.65%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on AvalonBay Communities

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on AvalonBay Communities.

A total of 14 analyst ratings have been received for AvalonBay Communities, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $215.14, suggesting a potential 14.21% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Equity Residential, Essex Property Trust and Mid-America Apartment, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Equity Residential, with an average 1-year price target of $74.59, suggesting a potential 60.4% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Essex Property Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $289.96, suggesting a potential 53.93% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Mid-America Apartment, with an average 1-year price target of $157.0, suggesting a potential 16.65% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Equity Residential, Essex Property Trust and Mid-America Apartment, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity AvalonBay Communities Neutral 4.70% $483.22M 2.25% Equity Residential Outperform 4.72% $485.44M 1.74% Essex Property Trust Neutral 6.21% $322.42M 3.95% Mid-America Apartment Neutral 0.63% $164.22M 1.80%

Key Takeaway:

AvalonBay Communities ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It is at the top for revenue growth and gross profit, while it is at the bottom for return on equity among its peers.

Delving into AvalonBay Communities's Background

AvalonBay Communities owns a portfolio of 295 apartment communities with almost 90,000 units and is developing 20 additional properties with approximately 7,300 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in major metropolitan areas of New England, New York/New Jersey, Washington, D.C., California, and the Pacific Northwest.

AvalonBay Communities: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, AvalonBay Communities showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.7% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: AvalonBay Communities's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 35.28% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.25%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AvalonBay Communities's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.25%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, AvalonBay Communities adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for AvalonBay Communities visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.