A Look Ahead: eBay's Earnings Forecast

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that eBay will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24.

The announcement from eBay is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.18, leading to a 18.3% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at eBay's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.19 1.34 1.20 1.18 EPS Actual 1.37 1.38 1.25 1.19 Price Change % 18.00 -1.00 -8.00 -8.00

Stock Performance

Shares of eBay were trading at $98.01 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 58.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on eBay

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding eBay.

A total of 21 analyst ratings have been received for eBay, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $92.24, suggesting a potential 5.89% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Coupang, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Coupang, with an average 1-year price target of $37.5, suggesting a potential 61.74% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Coupang, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity eBay Neutral 6.14% $1.95B 7.59% Coupang Buy 16.40% $2.56B 0.71%

Key Takeaway:

eBay ranks higher in Gross Profit compared to its peers. It is positioned in the middle for Revenue Growth. eBay's Return on Equity is higher than one peer and lower than the other. The consensus rating for eBay is neutral, while one peer has a buy rating.

Get to Know eBay Better

EBay operates one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in the world, with $75 billion in 2024 gross merchandise volume, rendering the firm a top 10 global e-commerce company. It generates revenue from listing fees, advertising, revenue-sharing arrangements with service providers, and managed payments, with its platform connecting more than 130 million buyers and roughly 20 million sellers across almost 190 global markets at the end of 2024. EBay generates just north of 50% of its GMV in international markets, with a large presence in the UK, Germany, and Australia.

Financial Insights: eBay

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: eBay displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.14%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: eBay's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.48% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): eBay's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.99%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, eBay faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for eBay visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.