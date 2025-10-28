A Look Ahead: Alamos Gold's Earnings Forecast

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Alamos Gold will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36.

The announcement from Alamos Gold is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 4.22% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Alamos Gold's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.19 0.23 0.21 EPS Actual 0.34 0.14 0.25 0.19 Price Change % -4.00 -10.00 3.00 2.00

Performance of Alamos Gold Shares

Shares of Alamos Gold were trading at $30.54 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 48.0%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Alamos Gold

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Alamos Gold.

Analysts have given Alamos Gold a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $46.5, indicating a potential 52.26% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Pan American Silver, Coeur Mining and Royal Gold, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Pan American Silver, with an average 1-year price target of $48.33, suggesting a potential 58.25% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Coeur Mining, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 60.71% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Royal Gold, with an average 1-year price target of $233.0, suggesting a potential 662.93% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Pan American Silver, Coeur Mining and Royal Gold, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Alamos Gold Buy 31.75% $237.50M 4.34% Pan American Silver Outperform 18.30% $273.30M 3.87% Coeur Mining Outperform 116.48% $189.78M 2.54% Royal Gold Neutral 20.42% $152.11M 4.07%

Key Takeaway:

Alamos Gold ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Alamos Gold has the highest Return on Equity compared to its peers.

Delving into Alamos Gold's Background

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has four operating segments being Young-Davidson, Island Gold and Magino mines operate in Canada, and the Mulatos mine operates in Sonora, Mexico. The company generates maximum revenue from the Mulatos mines.

Alamos Gold's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Alamos Gold displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 31.75%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Alamos Gold's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 36.38%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alamos Gold's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.34%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alamos Gold's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.92%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Alamos Gold's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

