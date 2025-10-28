Uncovering Potential: Ventas's Earnings Preview

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Ventas will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38.

The market awaits Ventas's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.53, which was followed by a 1.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ventas's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.82 0.80 0.8 EPS Actual 0.87 0.84 0.81 0.8 Price Change % 1.00 -6.00 8.00 -1.0

Performance of Ventas Shares

Shares of Ventas were trading at $71.55 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.28%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Ventas

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Ventas.

With 9 analyst ratings, Ventas has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $76.44, indicating a potential 6.83% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Alexandria Real Estate, Healthpeak Properties and Omega Healthcare Invts, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Alexandria Real Estate, with an average 1-year price target of $92.75, suggesting a potential 29.63% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Healthpeak Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential 72.51% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Omega Healthcare Invts, with an average 1-year price target of $43.71, suggesting a potential 38.91% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Alexandria Real Estate, Healthpeak Properties and Omega Healthcare Invts, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ventas Outperform 18.31% $594.00M 0.59% Alexandria Real Estate Neutral -2.37% $512.85M -0.63% Healthpeak Properties Neutral 1.66% $418.17M -1.51% Omega Healthcare Invts Neutral 11.78% $279.25M 2.76%

Key Takeaway:

Ventas ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, Ventas is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of financial performance.

Get to Know Ventas Better

Ventas owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of almost 1,400 in-place properties spread across the senior housing, medical office, hospital, life science, and skilled nursing/post-acute care. The portfolio includes almost 100 properties in Canada and the United Kingdom as the company looks for additional investment opportunities in countries with mature healthcare systems that operate similarly to the United States. The firm also owns mortgages and other loans, contributing about 1% of net operating income.

Ventas: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Ventas showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.31% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ventas's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.8%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ventas's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ventas's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.26%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.15.

To track all earnings releases for Ventas visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.