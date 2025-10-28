Preview: Service Corp Intl's Earnings

Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Service Corp Intl to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83.

Investors in Service Corp Intl are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 0.9% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Service Corp Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.85 0.91 1.05 0.77 EPS Actual 0.88 0.96 1.06 0.79 Price Change % 1.00 -4.00 7.00 7.00

Market Performance of Service Corp Intl's Stock

Shares of Service Corp Intl were trading at $82.15 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.75%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Service Corp Intl visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.