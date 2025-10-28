Generac Hldgs's Earnings: A Preview

Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Generac Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.22.

The market awaits Generac Hldgs's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.31, leading to a 7.56% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Generac Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.34 0.97 2.53 1.95 EPS Actual 1.65 1.26 2.80 2.25 Price Change % 8.00 -1.00 -4.00 2.00

Performance of Generac Hldgs Shares

Shares of Generac Hldgs were trading at $190.41 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.03%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Generac Hldgs

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Generac Hldgs.

Analysts have provided Generac Hldgs with 13 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $207.69, suggesting a potential 9.08% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Acuity, Regal Rexnord and Nextracker, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Acuity, with an average 1-year price target of $393.0, suggesting a potential 106.4% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Regal Rexnord, with an average 1-year price target of $175.25, suggesting a potential 7.96% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Nextracker, with an average 1-year price target of $93.27, suggesting a potential 51.02% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Acuity, Regal Rexnord and Nextracker, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Generac Hldgs Neutral 6.31% $416.75M 2.94% Acuity Outperform 2.59% $570.20M 4.29% Regal Rexnord Outperform -3.33% $564.70M 1.21% Nextracker Buy 4.75% $281.73M 7.74%

Key Takeaway:

Generac Hldgs ranks in the middle for consensus rating among its peers. It is at the top for revenue growth, indicating strong performance in this area. However, it lags behind in gross profit and return on equity compared to its peers. Overall, Generac Hldgs shows a mixed performance when compared to its peers in the analysis.

Unveiling the Story Behind Generac Hldgs

Generac designs and manufactures power generation equipment serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets. It offers standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. Sales generated in the United States account for the majority of total sales.

Key Indicators: Generac Hldgs's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Generac Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.31% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Generac Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.97%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Generac Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.94%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Generac Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.42% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Generac Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.62, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

