Exploring Carlisle Companies's Earnings Expectations

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Carlisle Companies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.40.

The announcement from Carlisle Companies is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.38 in the last quarter, leading to a 13.61% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Carlisle Companies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 6.65 3.42 4.42 5.82 EPS Actual 6.27 3.61 4.47 5.78 Price Change % -14.00 6.00 -9.00 -9.00

Market Performance of Carlisle Companies's Stock

Shares of Carlisle Companies were trading at $338.59 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Carlisle Companies

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Carlisle Companies.

Analysts have given Carlisle Companies a total of 6 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $390.0, indicating a potential 15.18% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Allegion, Builders FirstSource and Lennox Intl, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Allegion, with an average 1-year price target of $184.67, suggesting a potential 45.46% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Builders FirstSource, with an average 1-year price target of $133.86, suggesting a potential 60.47% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lennox Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $582.0, suggesting a potential 71.89% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Allegion, Builders FirstSource and Lennox Intl, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Carlisle Companies Outperform -0.08% $541.10M 11.93% Allegion Neutral 10.66% $489.80M 10.09% Builders FirstSource Neutral -4.99% $1.30B 4.33% Lennox Intl Neutral -4.76% $468.60M 24.95%

Key Takeaway:

Carlisle Companies ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Get to Know Carlisle Companies Better

Carlisle Companies Inc is a holding company. The company manufactures and sells single-ply roofing products and warranted systems and accessories for the commercial building industry. The company is organized into two segments including Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies. The company's product portfolio includes moisture protection products, protective roofing underlayments, integrated air and vapor barriers, spray polyurethane foam and coating systems, and others. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the Carlisle Construction Materials segment, and more than half of the total revenue is earned in the United States.

Breaking Down Carlisle Companies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Carlisle Companies's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.08% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Carlisle Companies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 17.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carlisle Companies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.93%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carlisle Companies's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.66%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.89.

To track all earnings releases for Carlisle Companies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.