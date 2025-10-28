Earnings Outlook For Starbucks

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Starbucks to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56.

Anticipation surrounds Starbucks's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 0.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Starbucks's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.50 0.67 1.03 EPS Actual 0.50 0.41 0.69 0.80 Price Change % 0.00 -6.00 8.00 0.00

Tracking Starbucks's Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks were trading at $87.22 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Starbucks visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.