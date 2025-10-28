What's Next: Public Storage's Earnings Preview

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Public Storage to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.22.

The market awaits Public Storage's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $1.06, leading to a 5.79% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Public Storage's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 3.22 4.06 4.23 4.25 EPS Actual 4.28 4.12 4.21 4.20 Price Change % -6.00 0.00 2.00 -2.00

Public Storage Share Price Analysis

Shares of Public Storage were trading at $300.34 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.95%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Public Storage

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Public Storage.

The consensus rating for Public Storage is Neutral, based on 9 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $315.22, there's a potential 4.95% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Extra Space Storage, CubeSmart and National Storage, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Extra Space Storage, with an average 1-year price target of $153.36, suggesting a potential 48.94% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CubeSmart, with an average 1-year price target of $45.86, suggesting a potential 84.73% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for National Storage, with an average 1-year price target of $33.2, suggesting a potential 88.95% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Extra Space Storage, CubeSmart and National Storage, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Public Storage Neutral 2.38% $883.09M 6.04% Extra Space Storage Neutral 3.82% $597.05M 1.80% CubeSmart Neutral 6.05% $193.28M 2.93% National Storage Neutral -0.84% $133.22M 2.12%

Key Takeaway:

Public Storage is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with a growth rate of 2.38%. It ranks at the top for gross profit, reporting $883.09M. However, it falls in the middle for return on equity, with a rate of 6.04%.

Discovering Public Storage: A Closer Look

Public Storage is the largest owner of self-storage facilities in the US, with more than 3,300 self-storage facilities in 40 states and approximately 245 million square feet of rentable space. Through equity interests, it also has exposure to the European self-storage market through Shurgard Self Storage. The company also has a merchandise business, a third-party property management business, and an insurance business that offers products to cover losses for the goods in self-storage facilities.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Public Storage

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Public Storage showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.38% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Public Storage's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 25.72%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Public Storage's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.04%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Public Storage's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.54%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, Public Storage faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Public Storage visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.