Earnings Preview For Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Meta Platforms will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $6.66.

Investors in Meta Platforms are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $1.27, leading to a 11.25% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Meta Platforms's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 5.87 5.28 6.76 5.25 EPS Actual 7.14 6.43 8.02 6.03 Price Change % 11.00 4.00 2.00 -4.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms were trading at $750.82 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Meta Platforms

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Meta Platforms.

With 32 analyst ratings, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $880.34, indicating a potential 17.25% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Alphabet, Reddit and Pinterest, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Alphabet, with an average 1-year price target of $264.59, suggesting a potential 64.76% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Reddit, with an average 1-year price target of $241.09, suggesting a potential 67.89% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Pinterest, with an average 1-year price target of $45.12, suggesting a potential 93.99% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Alphabet, Reddit and Pinterest, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Meta Platforms Outperform 21.61% $39.02B 9.65% Alphabet Outperform 13.79% $57.39B 7.96% Reddit Buy 77.69% $453.73M 3.88% Pinterest Buy 16.93% $795.22M 0.82%

Key Takeaway:

Meta Platforms is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

Discovering Meta Platforms: A Closer Look

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Key Indicators: Meta Platforms's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Meta Platforms's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 21.61%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Meta Platforms's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 38.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.65%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Meta Platforms's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.38%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Meta Platforms's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.25, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

