Insights into American Electric Power's Upcoming Earnings

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate American Electric Power to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82.

The market awaits American Electric Power's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.22 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.1% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at American Electric Power's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.21 1.40 1.22 1.80 EPS Actual 1.43 1.54 1.24 1.85 Price Change % 0.00 0.00 1.00 0.00

Performance of American Electric Power Shares

Shares of American Electric Power were trading at $116.39 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on American Electric Power

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding American Electric Power.

American Electric Power has received a total of 16 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $119.56, the consensus suggests a potential 2.72% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Exelon, Xcel Energy and Entergy, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Exelon, with an average 1-year price target of $51.43, suggesting a potential 55.81% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Xcel Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $84.15, suggesting a potential 27.7% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Entergy, with an average 1-year price target of $100.71, suggesting a potential 13.47% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Exelon, Xcel Energy and Entergy, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity American Electric Power Neutral 11.09% $3.15B 4.29% Exelon Neutral 1.23% $2.21B 1.42% Xcel Energy Outperform 8.55% $1.56B 2.18% Entergy Outperform 12.70% $1.56B 2.98%

Key Takeaway:

American Electric Power ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power is one of the largest regulated utilities in the United States, providing electricity generation, transmission, and distribution to more than 5 million customers in 11 states. About 42% of AEP's of capacity is coal, with the remainder from a mix of natural gas (27%), renewable energy and hydro (21%), nuclear (8%), and demand response (2%). Vertically integrated utilities, transmission and distribution, and generation and marketing support earnings.

Breaking Down American Electric Power's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: American Electric Power displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.09%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: American Electric Power's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 24.1%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Electric Power's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.29%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Electric Power's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.16%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: American Electric Power's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.56, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

