Earnings Outlook For Equinix

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Equinix to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.34.

Investors in Equinix are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $6.44, leading to a 1.49% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Equinix's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 3.47 8.96 8.09 8.70 EPS Actual 9.91 9.67 7.92 9.05 Price Change % -1.00 0.00 -1.00 0.00

Performance of Equinix Shares

Shares of Equinix were trading at $842.77 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.45%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Equinix

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Equinix.

With 4 analyst ratings, Equinix has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $913.75, indicating a potential 8.42% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Digital Realty Trust, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Digital Realty Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $182.71, suggesting a potential 78.32% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Digital Realty Trust, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Equinix Outperform 4.49% $1.17B 2.63% Digital Realty Trust Neutral 5.63% $831.62M 0.26%

Key Takeaway:

Equinix outperforms its peer in revenue growth and gross profit, ranking at the top for both metrics. However, it lags behind in return on equity, placing in the middle compared to its peer.

Discovering Equinix: A Closer Look

Equinix operates 260 data centers in 71 markets worldwide. It generates 44% of total revenue in the Americas, 35% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and 21% in Asia-Pacific. The firm has more than 10,000 customers, including 2,100 network providers, across five verticals: cloud and IT services, content providers, network and mobile services, financial services, and enterprise. About 70% of Equinix's revenue comes from renting space to tenants and related services, and more than 15% comes from interconnection. Equinix operates as a real estate investment trust.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Equinix

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Equinix displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.49%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.31%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equinix's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.63%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equinix's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.98%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Equinix's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.55. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

