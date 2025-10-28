Insights Ahead: CVS Health's Quarterly Earnings

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that CVS Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36.

Anticipation surrounds CVS Health's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.34, leading to a 0.6% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at CVS Health's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.47 1.70 0.933 1.53 EPS Actual 1.81 2.25 1.190 1.09 Price Change % 1.00 -3.00 5.000 -7.00

CVS Health Share Price Analysis

Shares of CVS Health were trading at $82.45 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 45.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on CVS Health

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on CVS Health.

CVS Health has received a total of 12 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $86.0, the consensus suggests a potential 4.31% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Cigna Group, Labcorp Hldgs and Quest Diagnostics, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Cigna Group, with an average 1-year price target of $361.25, suggesting a potential 338.14% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Labcorp Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $310.0, suggesting a potential 275.99% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Quest Diagnostics, with an average 1-year price target of $199.9, suggesting a potential 142.45% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Cigna Group, Labcorp Hldgs and Quest Diagnostics are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CVS Health Outperform 8.42% $13.59B 1.32% Cigna Group Outperform 11.20% $5.92B 3.81% Labcorp Hldgs Outperform 9.51% $1.05B 2.84% Quest Diagnostics Neutral 13.18% $949M 3.36%

Key Takeaway:

CVS Health ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. The company's return on equity is below average compared to its peers. Overall, CVS Health is positioned well in terms of financial performance when compared to its peers.

About CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the US. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) through which it serves about 27 million medical members. The acquisition of Oak Street Health adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all existing business lines.

Financial Insights: CVS Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, CVS Health showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.42% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.03%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CVS Health's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.32%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.4%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CVS Health's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.07. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for CVS Health visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.