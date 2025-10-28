Insights into Canadian Pacific Kansas's Upcoming Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas (NYSE:CP) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Canadian Pacific Kansas will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81.

Investors in Canadian Pacific Kansas are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.30 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.85% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Canadian Pacific Kansas's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.82 0.74 0.87 0.73 EPS Actual 1.12 0.74 0.92 0.73 Price Change % -3.00 0.00 1.00 0.00

Market Performance of Canadian Pacific Kansas's Stock

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas were trading at $74.46 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Canadian Pacific Kansas

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Canadian Pacific Kansas.

Analysts have given Canadian Pacific Kansas a total of 4 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $90.75, indicating a potential 21.88% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CSX, Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for CSX, with an average 1-year price target of $40.06, suggesting a potential 46.2% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Norfolk Southern, with an average 1-year price target of $309.36, suggesting a potential 315.47% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Union Pacific, with an average 1-year price target of $259.85, suggesting a potential 248.98% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for CSX, Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Canadian Pacific Kansas Outperform 2.66% $1.34B 2.61% CSX Outperform -0.88% $1.25B 5.52% Norfolk Southern Neutral 1.70% $1.16B 4.75% Union Pacific Neutral 2.51% $2.90B 10.65%

Key Takeaway:

Canadian Pacific Kansas ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus and Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Canadian Pacific Kansas

Canadian Pacific Kansas City is a Class I railroad operating on track that spans across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. Following the April 2023 Kansas City Southern merger, CPKC operates new single-linehaul services from Canada and the Upper Midwest down through Texas, the Gulf of Mexico, and into Mexico. It also hauls cross-border and intra-Mexico freight via operating concessions on more than 3,000 miles of rail in Mexico. CPKC hauls shipments of grain, intermodal containers, energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, plastics, coal, fertilizer and potash, automotive products, and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

Canadian Pacific Kansas's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Canadian Pacific Kansas's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.66%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Canadian Pacific Kansas's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 33.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Canadian Pacific Kansas's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.61% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Canadian Pacific Kansas's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.42% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.48.

