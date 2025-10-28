Examining the Future: Agnico Eagle Mines's Earnings Outlook

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Agnico Eagle Mines will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.85.

Investors in Agnico Eagle Mines are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.18, leading to a 0.8% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Agnico Eagle Mines's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.76 1.28 1.18 1.02 EPS Actual 1.94 1.53 1.26 1.14 Price Change % 1.00 -1.00 -5.00 -2.00

Performance of Agnico Eagle Mines Shares

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines were trading at $155.17 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 73.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Agnico Eagle Mines

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Agnico Eagle Mines.

A total of 7 analyst ratings have been received for Agnico Eagle Mines, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $199.43, suggesting a potential 28.52% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Newmont, Wheaton Precious Metals and Franco-Nevada, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Newmont, with an average 1-year price target of $99.28, suggesting a potential 36.02% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Wheaton Precious Metals, with an average 1-year price target of $124.0, suggesting a potential 20.09% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Franco-Nevada, with an average 1-year price target of $219.44, suggesting a potential 41.42% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Newmont, Wheaton Precious Metals and Franco-Nevada, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Agnico Eagle Mines Outperform 35.61% $1.65B 4.84% Newmont Buy 19.96% $2.93B 5.61% Wheaton Precious Metals Outperform 68.26% $353.05M 3.85% Franco-Nevada Neutral 42.02% $271.90M 3.83%

Key Takeaway:

Agnico Eagle Mines ranks highest in Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth and Return on Equity.

Discovering Agnico Eagle Mines: A Closer Look

Agnico Eagle is a gold miner with mines in Canada, Mexico, Finland, and Australia. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines online in rapid succession in the following years. It merged with Kirkland Lake Gold in 2022, acquiring the Detour Lake and Macassa mines in Canada along with the high-grade, low-cost Fosterville mine in Australia. It sold around 3.4 million gold ounces in 2024 and had about 15 years of gold reserves at end 2024. Agnico Eagle is focused on increasing gold production in lower-risk jurisdictions and bought the remaining 50% of its Canadian Malartic mine along with the Wasamac project and other assets from Yamana Gold in 2023.

Understanding the Numbers: Agnico Eagle Mines's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Agnico Eagle Mines showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 35.61% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Agnico Eagle Mines's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 37.95%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agnico Eagle Mines's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.84%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agnico Eagle Mines's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.43%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

To track all earnings releases for Agnico Eagle Mines visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.