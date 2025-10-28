Earnings Scheduled For October 28, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $8.24 billion.

• NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $183.76 million.

• Perfect (NYSE:PERF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $17.64 million.

• SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $893.34 million.

• JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.

• Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $356.00 million.

• Wayfair (NYSE:W) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.

• CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $190.02 million.

• Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.45 per share on revenue of $6.20 billion.

• Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Corning (NYSE:GLW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $4.23 billion.

• MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $263.06 million.

• American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.

• IQVIA Hldgs (NYSE:IQV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $4.07 billion.

• Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $943.28 million.

• Xylem (NYSE:XYL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

• Labcorp Hldgs (NYSE:LH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.13 per share on revenue of $3.56 billion.

• Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.82 per share on revenue of $4.78 billion.

• Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.34 per share on revenue of $5.24 billion.

• MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.37 per share on revenue of $798.38 million.

• GeneDx Holdings (NASDAQ:WGS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $104.32 million.

• Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.68 per share on revenue of $5.17 billion.

• Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $43.52 million.

• Zedge (AMEX:ZDGE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $6.73 million.

• Applied Industrial Techs (NYSE:AIT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $554.27 million.

• Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.29 per share on revenue of $9.43 billion.

• Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $65.34 million.

• Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.52 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $8.84 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.

• Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $86.74 million.

• Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.98 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• Cemex (NYSE:CX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $4.24 billion.

• Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $110.31 million.

• Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $5.54 billion.

• Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $765.44 million.

• Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $673.68 million.

• Provident Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:PROV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $10.24 million.

• Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $422.54 million.

• Polaris (NYSE:PII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.

• VF (NYSE:VFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.

• United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $20.84 billion.

• Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.80 per share on revenue of $113.18 billion.

• New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $10.69 per share on revenue of $5.65 billion.

• Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion.

• Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $13.87 billion.

• Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion.

• CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $273.38 million.

• Sysco (NYSE:SYY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $21.09 billion.

• Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $63.35 million.

• NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $8.78 billion.

• HNI (NYSE:HNI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $690.53 million.

• Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $166.84 million.

• Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $22.92 million.

• Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $181.52 million.

• NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $63.18 million.

• CTS (NYSE:CTS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $136.40 million.

• ATI (NYSE:ATI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $563.11 million.

• Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $138.98 million.

• Phinia (NYSE:PHIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $868.76 million.

• Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $52.85 million.

• TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $261.81 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $745.80 million.

• Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $9.71 billion.

• Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $95.91 per share on revenue of $8.73 billion.

• GBank Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:GBFH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $19.90 million.

• W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $423.42 million.

• Visa (NYSE:V) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share on revenue of $10.61 billion.

• Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $744.12 million.

• Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $699.71 million.

• Stride (NYSE:LRN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $615.39 million.

• Seagate Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.28 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

• Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $477.45 million.

• ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $8.89 billion.

• Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $357.00 million.

• Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $5.63 billion.

• New Gold (AMEX:NGD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $419.86 million.

• Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $92.70 million.

• Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $590.15 million.

• Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $355.85 million.

• Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $912.73 million.

• Kadant (NYSE:KAI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $260.26 million.

• Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $166.17 million.

• Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $605.46 million.

• Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.18 per share on revenue of $829.89 million.

• Highwoods Props (NYSE:HIW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $204.49 million.

• Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $764.10 million.

• Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.

• Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $366.47 million.

• Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.

• CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $825.55 million.

• BXP (NYSE:BXP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $834.31 million.

• Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $23.96 million.

• Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $3.48 billion.

• Zurn Elkay Water Solns (NYSE:ZWS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $442.69 million.

• TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $32.27 million.

• Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $379.41 million.

• Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $73.11 million.

• Four Corners Property Tr (NYSE:FCPT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $72.75 million.

• Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.19 per share on revenue of $626.79 million.

• BrightSpring Health (NASDAQ:BTSG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.

• Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $420.79 million.

• Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $646.42 million.

• PPG Indus (NYSE:PPG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $4.03 billion.

• Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Franklin Street Props (AMEX:FSP) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $122.92 million.

• Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

• Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share on revenue of $57.66 million.

• RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $9.50 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.

• First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $136.10 million.

• Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $30.78 million.

• Banco Latinoamericano (NYSE:BLX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $132.42 million.

• Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $226.12 million.

• MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $463.61 million.

• ExlService Hldgs (NASDAQ:EXLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $522.08 million.

• Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $780.39 million.

• CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $37.57 million.

• Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $94.68 million.

• Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $222.60 million.

• Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $695.25 million.

• Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $918.62 million.

• Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $29.67 million.

• OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $62.40 million.

• Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE:APAM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $304.38 million.

• Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $23.50 million.

• Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $387.86 million.

• Frontier Comms Parent Inc (NASDAQ:FYBR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $100 thousand.

• Huron Consulting Gr (NASDAQ:HURN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $418.88 million.

• Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.23 million.

• Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE:NTB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $148.77 million.

• Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Renasant (NYSE:RNST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $269.13 million.

• UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $660.36 million.

• First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $195.58 million.

• Archrock (NYSE:AROC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $378.52 million.

• Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $84.43 million.

• Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $206.16 million.

• Ultra Clean Hldgs (NASDAQ:UCTT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $506.20 million.

• American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $107.32 million.

• Ind Logistics Props Tr (NASDAQ:ILPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $111.83 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.