An Overview of Provident Finl Hldgs's Earnings

Provident Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:PROV) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Provident Finl Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29.

The market awaits Provident Finl Hldgs's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.06, leading to a 0.2% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Provident Finl Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.24 0.25 0.24 EPS Actual 0.24 0.28 0.13 0.28 Price Change % 0.00 1.00 1.00 0.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Provident Finl Hldgs were trading at $15.85 as of October 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.55%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

