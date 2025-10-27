What's Next: Rocky Brands's Earnings Preview

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Rocky Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90.

The announcement from Rocky Brands is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.31 in the last quarter, leading to a 14.97% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Rocky Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.52 1.22 0.98 EPS Actual 0.55 0.73 1.19 0.77 Price Change % 15.00 53.00 -11.00 -27.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Rocky Brands were trading at $29.92 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.95%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Rocky Brands

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Rocky Brands.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Rocky Brands, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $35.0, suggesting a potential 16.98% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Allbirds, Wolverine World Wide and Steven Madden, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Allbirds, with an average 1-year price target of $8.0, suggesting a potential 73.26% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Wolverine World Wide, with an average 1-year price target of $28.88, suggesting a potential 3.48% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Steven Madden, with an average 1-year price target of $34.2, suggesting a potential 14.3% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Allbirds, Wolverine World Wide and Steven Madden, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Rocky Brands Neutral 7.52% $43.28M 1.52% Allbirds Neutral -23.06% $16.15M -20.11% Wolverine World Wide Buy 11.52% $224M 7.91% Steven Madden Buy 6.77% $226.03M -4.62%

Key Takeaway:

Rocky Brands ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit and return on equity compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands Inc acts as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium-quality footwear and apparel. The company's family of brands includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Creative Recreation, and the licensed brand Michelin footwear. The company operates its business through three business segments: Wholesale, Retail and Contract Manufacturing. It generates the majority of the revenue from the Wholesale segment.

Breaking Down Rocky Brands's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Rocky Brands's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.52%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Rocky Brands's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.42%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.52%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.77%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Rocky Brands's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.56, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

