A Glimpse of Zedge's Earnings Potential

Zedge (AMEX:ZDGE) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Zedge to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

The market awaits Zedge's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 0.71% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Zedge's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.04 0.03 0.04 EPS Actual 0.06 -0.01 0.00 0.02 Price Change % -1.00 -2.00 -2.00 3.00

Performance of Zedge Shares

Shares of Zedge were trading at $3.59 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Zedge visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.