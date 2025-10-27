What to Expect from Camden National's Earnings

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Camden National to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21.

The market awaits Camden National's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.22, leading to a 0.32% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Camden National's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.11 0.99 0.88 0.83 EPS Actual 0.89 0.95 1.03 0.94 Price Change % 0.00 0.00 1.00 1.00

Performance of Camden National Shares

Shares of Camden National were trading at $37.65 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Camden National visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.