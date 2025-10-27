Uncovering Potential: Greenbrier Companies's Earnings Preview

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Greenbrier Companies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18.

Anticipation surrounds Greenbrier Companies's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.87 in the last quarter, leading to a 21.09% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Greenbrier Companies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.99 1.78 1.15 1.29 EPS Actual 1.86 1.69 1.72 1.92 Price Change % 21.00 -11.00 0.00 17.00

Market Performance of Greenbrier Companies's Stock

Shares of Greenbrier Companies were trading at $45.94 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.41%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

