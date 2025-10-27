A Look Ahead: Camping World Holdings's Earnings Forecast

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Camping World Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29.

Investors in Camping World Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 15.36% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Camping World Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.56 -0.20 -0.54 0.11 EPS Actual 0.57 -0.16 -0.47 0.13 Price Change % -15.00 -14.00 0.00 7.00

Performance of Camping World Holdings Shares

Shares of Camping World Holdings were trading at $16.76 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Camping World Holdings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Camping World Holdings.

Analysts have given Camping World Holdings a total of 4 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $20.75, indicating a potential 23.81% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Camping World Holdings, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and Camping World Holdings, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Camping World Holdings Outperform 9.38% $592.25M 9.28%

Key Takeaway:

Camping World Holdings ranks in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It is at the top for Revenue Growth, indicating strong performance in this area. The company is in the middle for Gross Profit, suggesting average profitability compared to peers. In terms of Return on Equity, Camping World Holdings is also in the middle, showing moderate returns relative to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Camping World Holdings

Camping World Holdings Inc is a retailer of RVs and related products and services. The company has two reportable segments; the Good Sam Services and Plans segment, which includes the sale of emergency roadside assistance plans; commissions on property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; vehicle financing and refinancing assistance; consumer shows and events; and consumer publications and directories; and the RV and Outdoor Retail segment, which generates maximum revenue and includes the sale of new and used RVs; commissions on the finance and insurance contracts related to the sale of RVs; the sale of RV service and collision work; the sale of RV parts, accessories, business to business distribution of RV furniture, etc.

Camping World Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Camping World Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.38% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Camping World Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.53% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Camping World Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.28%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Camping World Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.58%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Camping World Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 10.97. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

