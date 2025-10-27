CECO Environmental Earnings Preview

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that CECO Environmental will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26.

The announcement from CECO Environmental is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 7.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CECO Environmental's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.09 0.23 0.19 EPS Actual 0.24 0.10 0.27 0.14 Price Change % 8.00 6.00 0.00 9.00

Stock Performance

Shares of CECO Environmental were trading at $52.16 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 135.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for CECO Environmental visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.