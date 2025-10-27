Earnings Preview: Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Northeast Bank to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.68.

Anticipation surrounds Northeast Bank's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.43, leading to a 6.56% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Northeast Bank's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 2.57 2.78 2.57 1.77 EPS Actual 3.00 2.23 2.74 2.11 Price Change % 7.00 -8.00 3.00 3.00

Northeast Bank Share Price Analysis

Shares of Northeast Bank were trading at $97.31 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.11%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.