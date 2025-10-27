A Look Ahead: Herc Hldgs's Earnings Forecast

Herc Hldgs (NYSE:HRI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Herc Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12.

The announcement from Herc Hldgs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.30, leading to a 5.07% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Herc Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.57 2.21 3.94 4.48 EPS Actual 1.87 1.30 3.58 4.35 Price Change % -5.00 2.00 2.00 6.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Herc Hldgs were trading at $131.91 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.06%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Herc Hldgs

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Herc Hldgs.

The consensus rating for Herc Hldgs is Neutral, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $144.25 implies a potential 9.35% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of MSC Industrial Direct Co, SiteOne Landscape Supply and GATX, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for MSC Industrial Direct Co, with an average 1-year price target of $94.5, suggesting a potential 28.36% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SiteOne Landscape Supply, with an average 1-year price target of $147.0, suggesting a potential 11.44% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for GATX, with an average 1-year price target of $196.5, suggesting a potential 48.97% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for MSC Industrial Direct Co, SiteOne Landscape Supply and GATX, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Herc Holdings Neutral 12.38% $283M -2.14% MSC Industrial Direct Co Outperform 2.72% $394.98M 4.10% SiteOne Landscape Supply Neutral 3.37% $531.40M 8.11% GATX Buy 2.04% $212M 3.05%

Key Takeaway:

Herc Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

About Herc Hldgs

Herc Holdings is an equipment rental company that was spun out of Hertz Global in 2016. It is the third-largest player in North America, after United Rentals and Sunbelt Rentals, with an approximate 6% market share pro forma for its 2025 acquisition of H&E Equipment Services. It serves a similar mix of companies to its peers (industrial, commercial, and residential construction) from its 450 locations targeting the top 100 metropolitan markets in the US. Herc's rental fleet of approximately $7 billion is also similar in composition to its peer group in terms of equipment offered. The company is pursuing diversification by bundling and increasing specialty solutions for its customer base. Herc's portfolio skews toward local customers versus national accounts (60/40).

Financial Insights: Herc Hldgs

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Herc Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.38%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.67%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Herc Hldgs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.14%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Herc Hldgs's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.32%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.17, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Herc Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.