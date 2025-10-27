Preview: Alkermes's Earnings

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Alkermes will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37.

The market awaits Alkermes's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.18, leading to a 3.44% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Alkermes's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.24 0.76 0.74 EPS Actual 0.52 0.13 1.04 0.72 Price Change % 3.00 4.00 7.00 -3.00

Alkermes Share Price Analysis

Shares of Alkermes were trading at $29.8 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Alkermes

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Alkermes.

Alkermes has received a total of 9 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $43.67, the consensus suggests a potential 46.54% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of TG Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for TG Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $57.5, suggesting a potential 92.95% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Krystal Biotech, with an average 1-year price target of $222.67, suggesting a potential 647.21% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for TG Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Alkermes Outperform -2.12% $341.20M 5.55% TG Therapeutics Buy 92.13% $122.21M 10.97% Krystal Biotech Buy 36.65% $88.88M 3.79%

Key Takeaway:

Alkermes ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Delving into Alkermes's Background

Alkermes PLC is a fully integrated biotechnology company that applies its proprietary technologies to research, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products designed for unmet medical needs in therapeutic areas. The company utilizes several to develop and commercialize products and, in so doing, access technological, financial, marketing, manufacturing, and other resources. Alkermes either purchases active drug products from third parties or receives them from its third-party licensees to formulate products using its technologies. It operates in U.S., which derives maximum revenue, Ireland and Rest of the world.

Understanding the Numbers: Alkermes's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Alkermes faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.12% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Alkermes's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 22.3% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alkermes's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.55% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alkermes's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.02%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Alkermes's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

